Rafael Nadal can join Roger Federer atop the list for the most grand slam singles titles in a career when he takes on Novak Djokovic in the 2020 French Open men's singles final on Sunday on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros in Paris. Nadal enters the final with 19 grand slam singles titles, one fewer than Federer's record of 20. (Djokovic is third, with 17.) A victory by Nadal on Sunday would give him 13 French Open singles titles and a 100-2 record at Roland Garros. Meanwhile Djokovic is looking for just his second French Open title. First serve on Sunday is 2 p.m. ET.

William Hill lists Nadal as a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Nadal vs. Djokovic odds, with Djokovic listed at +120 (risk $100 to win $120). You can also pick whether Nadal will cover the 2.5-game spread and how many sets the match will last, among other wagering options. Before making any Nadal vs. Djokovic picks, see the 2020 French Open men's final predictions from elite tennis handicapper Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the elite tennis handicapper who took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 last year, among many other stunning calls. He's racked up seven straight profitable seasons betting tennis.

At Wimbledon last year, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Djokovic facing Roger Federer in the final, adding Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the longest men's singles final in tournament history for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Now, Calvert has broken down the latest odds for the men's final and released his coveted bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2020 French Open men's final predictions



Calvert likes the Set 1 score to be 6-4, a wager that's +240 at William Hill. In the last 12 sets that Djokovic and Nadal have played at major tournaments, six have finished 6-4. In addition, four of the seven sets that the two have played in the French Open have ended in that scoreline.

So far in this tournament, four of the 18 sets that Nadal has played have ended 6-4, and four of the 21 sets that Djokovic has played have finished with that score. Even though the 6-4 score provides the shortest price of any of the first-set scores offered by William Hill, Calvert believes the +240 is value.

How to make Nadal vs. Djokovic picks

Calvert has two other plays that each pay more than +400 and offer excellent value. You need to see his picks and analysis before you consider any 2020 French Open bets.

So who wins the French Open men's final 2020? And what plus-money wagers of more than +400 have excellent value? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's bets for the 2020 French Open men's final, all from the renowned tennis expert who's had seven straight profitable seasons.