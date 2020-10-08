World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is clearly not 100 percent as he readies for a tough 2020 French Open semifinal Friday versus fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. The match begins at 11 a.m. ET from Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Djokovic dealt with a neck injury and left arm discomfort in his quarterfinal win over Pablo Carreno Busta, dropping a set for the first time this tournament. Still, Djokovic is 36-1 this year. Tsitsipas is in his first French Open semifinal after winning his last four matches in straight sets.

William Hill lists Djokovic as a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas odds, with the Greek getting +230 (risk $100 to win $230) as the underdog. The over-under for total games is 37.5, with Djokovic favored by 4.5 games.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 last year, among many stunning calls. He's racked up seven straight profitable seasons betting tennis.

At Wimbledon last year, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Novak Djokovic facing Roger Federer in the final, adding Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the longest men's singles final in tournament history. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas preview

There's not a lot separating these two, as evidenced by Djokovic's 3-2 record against Tsitsipas.

"On the face of it, this looks like a decent chance for Tsitsipas, who has been in excellent form since choking away the Hamburg final just days before Roland Garros to Andrey Rublev, whom he defeated in the quarterfinals here on Wednesday," Calvert told SportsLine.

"The Greek hasn't dropped a set in his last four matches, although much of that is due to a lack of killer instinct from both Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov, both of whom should have pushed Tsitsipas much harder, but failed to see out sets when they had the chances to.

"Djokovic is unlikely to be as generous, but his fitness is a real worry for me and it does affect my thinking when considering bets for this semifinal."

How to make Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas picks

