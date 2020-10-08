Rafael Nadal goes for his 10th win in 11 tries versus Diego Schwartzman when they meet on Friday in the 2020 French Open semifinals. The match begins at 8:50 a.m. ET from Roland Garros. Nadal, 34, is eyeing his 13th French Open championship and his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. Schwartzman, 28, is making his first French Open semifinal appearance and seeking his first major title.

William Hill lists Nadal as a -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100) in the latest Nadal vs. Schwartzman odds, with the Argentinian getting +450 (risk $100 to win $450) as the underdog. The over-under for total games is 33.5, with Nadal favored by 7.5 games. Before you make any 2020 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1 last year, among many stunning calls. He's racked up seven straight profitable seasons betting tennis.

At Wimbledon last year, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Novak Djokovic facing Roger Federer in the final, adding Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the longest men's singles final in tournament history. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice was handsomely rewarded.

Top Nadal vs. Schwartzman predictions

For the 2020 French Open semifinals, Calvert is banking on Schwartzman to win at least one set at -120 (risk $120 to win $100).

"Nadal has enjoyed an absolute cakewalk of a draw, as he's yet to face a top-70 ranked opponent," Calvert told SportsLine. "Then 19-year-old Jannik Sinner gave Nadal all he could handle and more in their quarterfinal on Tuesday. Sinner served for set one of that clash, and with more experience the young Italian may have made a match of that one."

Schwartzman is coming off a thrilling five-set win over Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, and "his mood should be at an all-time high," Calvert added. "One obvious concern is fitness after that epic Thiem encounter, but he has two days off to recover."

