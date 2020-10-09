American Sofia Kenin goes for her second Grand Slam title when she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek in the 2020 French Open women's final Saturday. The must-see match begins at 9 a.m. ET from Stade Roland Garros. Kenin won the Australian Open this year but has never advanced this far on clay. Swiatek, 19, has dominated every opponent she's faced in Paris, losing only 23 games all tournament.

William Hill list Swiatek as a -163 favorite (risk $163 to win $100) in the latest Kenin vs. Swiatek odds, with the 21-year-old getting +130 (risk $100 to win $130) as the underdog. The over-under for total games played is 21.5, with Swiatek favored by 2.5 games. Before making any Kenin vs. Swiatek picks, see the 2020 French Open final predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

Mair is the international expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostrapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls. At last year's French Open, Mair was all over 60-1 long shot Marketa Vondrousova and she made a stunning run to the final.

Kenin vs. Swiatek preview

Mair knows Swiatek has looked unbeatable in Paris, but he tells SportsLine that Kenin "is an incredible competitor who has fought her way into contention even though she has only sporadically shown top form. Kenin has dropped three sets over the course of her tournament, and has impressively taken full advantage of dips and physical frailties from her opposition."

While Swiatek thrives on clay, "there is a danger that she is overwhelmed by the occasion," Mair added. "Kenin will take full advantage of any nerves as she proved in the Australian Open final, in which she was the second-best player until her opponent dipped with the finishing line in sight."

