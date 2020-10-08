After losing to No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals, Pablo Carreno Busta had some strong words about his opponent and a possible way he tried to get ahead in the match. After falling 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to the top ranked player in the world, Carreno Busta suggested the medical timeout taken by Djokovic during the match was more of a play to get ahead than something actually needed for his health.

Djokovic had neck and shoulder injuries heading into the day and after dropping the first set, got treatment for his upper left arm.

Carreno Busta was not silent on how he felt about his opponents medical timeout.

He said:

"He didn't surprise me [by asking for a medical time-out]. It's a good thing. It's a sign that he is losing and that I was playing well, because he always does that. Every time the match gets complicated, he asks for medical assistance. It's something that he has been doing for years. When he is down, he asks for the trainer."

Carreno Busta gave his thoughts on the reasons Djokovic calls such a timeout.

"I don't know, maybe it's the pressure or something that he needs to do it," he said. "But, I mean, he continues playing normal, no? I don't know if he's [in] pain really or [the issue is] mental. Ask him."

Djokovic did address his health but did not give much away.

"I definitely didn't feel great coming onto the court today, a few things happened in the warm-up. I had some neck issues and some shoulder issues. I don't really want to get too much into it," he said. "I'm feeling OK, I'm still in the tournament so I don't want to reveal too much. As the match went on, I felt better, didn't feel as much pain."

Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. His only loss this season came in the US Open when he hit a ball in frustration that struck a lineswoman in the neck, causing him to be disqualified from the tournament. He was facing Carreno Busta in that match.