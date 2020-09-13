One player will win his first career grand slam title on Sunday when Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev collide in the men's final of the 2020 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y. The 27-year-old Thiem will be making his fourth appearance in a grand slam final. He previously lost in the French Open final in 2018 and '19 and the Australian Open final earlier this year. Meanwhile the 23-year-old Zverev will be making his first appearance in a grand slam final. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

William Hill lists Thiem as a -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100) in the latest Thiem vs. Zverev odds, with Zverev listed at +300 (risk $100 to win $300). You can also pick whether Thiem will cover the 5.5-game spread and how many sets the match will last, among other wagering options. Before making any Zverev vs. Thiem picks, see the U.S. Open 2020 predictions from elite tennis handicapper Sean Calvert.

At Wimbledon last year, Calvert told his followers to grab 3-1 odds on Novak Djokovic facing Roger Federer in the final, adding Djokovic would win it all. The result: Djokovic and Federer cruised into the finals, with Djokovic winning the longest men's singles final in tournament history for his fifth Wimbledon crown. Anyone who followed Calvert's advice saw huge returns.

And Calvert has owned the U.S. Open. Since 2013, if you had placed $100 on each of Calvert's recommended bets, you'd be up a whopping $8,540.

Now, Calvert has broken down the latest U.S. Open 2020 men's final odds and released his coveted best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2020 U.S. Open men's final predictions

One surprise: Calvert is not expecting a straight-sets victory by either Thiem or Zverev. Even though Thiem and Zverev have combined to lose just seven sets during the two weeks in New York, just three of their nine previous head-to-head meetings ended in straight sets.

In their last meeting, in the 2020 Australian Open semifinals, Thiem beat Zverev in four sets. That ended a streak of three matches that ended in straight sets.

How to make 2020 U.S. Open men's final picks

Instead, Calvert has targeted a single bet that pays plus-money and offers excellent value. You need to see his tennis picks and analysis before you consider betting the final.

So who wins the U.S. Open men's final 2020? And what plus-money wager has excellent value? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's bets for the 2020 U.S. Open men's final, all from the renowned tennis expert who's up more than $8,500 on his U.S. Open bets, and find out.