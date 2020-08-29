The first Grand Slam matches since the coronavirus pandemic shut down professional tennis are set for Monday when the 2020 U.S. Open gets underway in New York. Only four of the world's top 10 players are participating, as five opted not to travel to New York, while defending champ Bianca Andreescu is out with a knee injury. But there's no shortage of intrigue.

Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champ, is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2020 U.S. Open odds from William Hill, followed closely by Serena Williams (11-2), Karolina Pliskova (11-1), Sofia Kenin (16-1) and Garbine Muguruza (16-1). Williams is seeking her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, and this might be her best chance with six of the world's top 10 players absent. With so many legitimate contenders, you need to see the 2020 U.S. Open picks and predictions from legendary expert Gavin Mair.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair enters the 2020 U.S. Open on a mind-blowing streak. Last year, he told SportsLine readers to bet Andreescu (20-1) to win the title, the year before he had Naomi Osaka (32-1) and in 2017 he had Madison Keys (9-2). That's right -- he has predicted three straight outright winners with big payouts.

Morever, anyone tailing his outright picks and in-tournament bets is up a staggering $12,305 over that span.

Top 2020 U.S. Open women's predictions

One huge shocker: Mair wants no part of the favored Williams, who made it to last year's U.S. Open final only to lose to Andreescu in straight sets. It was Williams' fourth straight loss in a Grand Slam final.

Since the women's tennis tour resumed recently, Williams, 38, has not looked sharp. "A series of performances the past couple of weeks have demonstrated the severe decline in Williams' game," Mair told SportsLine, calling her movement "woeful."

"Even if you added an extra zero to Williams' price, making it 55-1, I wouldn't be interested."

Top 2020 U.S. Open women's picks

