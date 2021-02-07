World No. 1 Novak Djokovic can inch closer to the all-time lead in career grand slam singles titles when he begins play on Monday in the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. The 33-year-old Djokovic owns 17 grand slam titles, which ranks third behind co-leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 apiece. Eight of Djokovic's 17 titles have come in Melbourne, which is two more than Federer and Roy Emerson. Djokovic begins his quest for title No. 9 on Monday against Jeremy Chardy of France.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as the +110 favorite in the latest 2021 Australian Open odds. Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem round out the list of the top four 2021 Australian Open contenders. Before making any 2021 Australian Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from famed handicapper Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 -- the last Australian title won by someone other than Djokovic or Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Now, Calvert has scrutinized the latest Australian Open 2021 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Australian Open men's predictions

One shocker: Calvert is not picking Djokovic even though the 33-year-old Serb is the prohibitive favorite at +110. Djokovic enters the 2021 Australian Open amidst a bit of controversy. Prior to the event he gave a list of demands to the tournament director regarding the quarantine conditions of players, which drew the ire of many including Australian pro Nick Kyrgios.

In addition, Djokovic's form may not be impeccable. In an event at Melbourne Park on Friday, he went the distance against Alexander Zverev in a singles match before surviving the upset attempt. Later that day, Djokovic lost in a doubles match during which he was so furious he smashed his racquet on a bench between games.

The draw did Djokovic no favors as well. He finds himself in a quarter with a host of current and former top-10 players -- Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka. If he survives that, Djokovic could meet Thiem in the semifinals in a rematch of last year's final.

How to make 2021 Australian Open men's picks

But Calvert loves two long shots, including one who would pay an astonishing +10000. "The conditions in Melbourne will suit him," Calvert says of this enormous long shot. You need to see his picks and analysis before considering any 2021 Australian Open bets.

So who wins the Australian Open 2021? And what enormous long shot could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's bets for the 2021 Australian Open, all from the renowned tennis expert who called Wawrinka winning this event at 60-1.