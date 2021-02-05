An Australian Open unlike any other will commence on Monday when a field of 128 men begins play in the 2021 Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the players have been subjected to quarantines of varying degrees, and most players enter the tournament having played very few matches since the end of last season. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is looking to add to his record eight Australian Open singles titles, and William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as the +110 favorite in the latest 2021 Australian Open odds.

Daniil Medvedev (+450), Dominic Thiem (+500) and Rafael Nadal (+550) round out the other top contenders in the 2021 Australian Open field. Roger Federer, who has not played since losing to Djokovic in last year's Australian Open semifinals and is recovering from double knee surgery, is not in the tournament. Before making any 2021 Australian Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from famed handicapper Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 -- the last Australian title won by someone other than Djokovic or Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls.

One shocker: Calvert is fading Djokovic even though he has won the tournament a record eight times and is the overwhelming favorite at +110. The 33-year-old Serb owns a 16-0 record in the Australian Open semifinals and finals. Last year he outlasted Thiem in five sets to win his 17th grand slam title.

But Friday's draw did Djokovic no favors. He finds himself in a quarter with a host of current and former top-10 players -- Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka. If he survives that, Djokovic could meet Thiem in the semifinals in a rematch of last year's final.

