No. 1 Novak Djokovic is headed to another Australian Open men's final. He punched his ticket with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 114 Aslan Karatsev on Thursday. Djokovic will face the winner of No. 4 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who play on Friday, in the final on Sunday.

Karatsev, 27, beat No. 8 Diego Schwartzman and No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov to advance and face the top seeded men's player. This tournament was the first time he qualified for a major. Following the match, Djokovic "gave a hand" to his opponent, congratulating him on the cinderella run and a great tournament.

The 33-year-old world No. 1 has been suffering with an abdominal injury, but notes he is feeling good. Following the win over Karatsev, Djokovic said it was "the best I have felt the entire tournament ... It was my best match so far. It came at the right time. I'm thrilled to feel this way."

He is prepared for whoever advances to the finals and says he expects to face a motivated opponent.

"Both Tsitsipas and Medvedev will want to get their first Grand Slam title," Djokovic said. "I'm sure they are going to do their best so I'll be ready for that."

Djokovic is a two-time Australian Open men's singles defending champion and has eight Australian Open wins in total, the most in men's history. This will be his 28th Grand Slam final and he is looking for his 18th Grand Slam.

In 2008, the Australian Open was Djokovic's first major win and since then he is undefeated in the finals he's reached at a perfect 8-0.