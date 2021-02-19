World No. 1 Novak Djokovic can inch closer to the all-time lead in career grand slam singles titles when he battles the red-hot Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 Australian Open final on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. The 33-year-old Djokovic owns 17 grand slam titles, which ranks third behind co-leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 apiece. Eight of the Joker's 17 titles have come in Melbourne, which is two more than Federer and Roy Emerson. He'll attempt to win No. 18 against Medvedev, who is looking to win his first slam.

The match is set to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1.

Earlier this week Calvert nailed his two bets in the quarterfinal between Djokovic and Alexander Zverev -- first set tiebreak (+180) and over 41.5 total games (+115) -- and correctly called Stefanos Tsitsipas to upset Nadal in the quarterfinal, which paid +275.

Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev preview

Djokovic has been unbeatable when he has gotten this far in Melbourne. In eight Australian Open finals, the Serb is a perfect 8-0. He has dropped just seven sets in those eight matches and has been pushed to five sets just twice.

In this year's tournament, Djokovic's serving has been phenomenal. He has held serve 90 percent of the time and has averaged 0.87 aces per game. For comparison, he averaged 0.54 aces per game on outdoor hard courts from the start of 2019 to the end of 2020. His 100 aces in Melbourne lead the field and are 14 more than the next-best player, Alexander Zverev.

But on Sunday Djokovic faces perhaps the hottest player on tour. Beginning in the ATP Masters event in Paris in November, Medvedev has won 20 straight matches -- all on hard courts. Of those 20 wins, 11 have come against players ranked in the top 10. And one of those victories came against Djokovic, a 6-3, 6-3 win in the ATP Finals in London.

In addition, Medvedev has owned the head-to-head matchups against Djokovic recently. Though Djokovic leads the series 4-3, Medvedev has won three of the last four meetings. Two of those victories came on hard courts.

