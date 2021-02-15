World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been struggling with an abdominal injury since the third round, but he is trying to stay on track for his ninth title in Melbourne when he faces No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev in the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals. Djokovic initially feared he tore a muscle in his victory against Taylor Fritz, but he didn't look worse for wear in his four-set win against Milos Raonic in the fourth round. Now, he'll face Zverev, who beat No. 23 seed Dusan Lajovic on Sunday.

The top-seeded Serb beat Zverev in their last meeting, less than two weeks ago at the ATP Cup. The latest Djokovic vs. Zverev odds list Djokovic as the -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) to win the match outright, while Zverev is going off at +190 (risk $100 to win $190). There are a variety of other Djokovic vs. Zverev picks on the board like total games, with the over-under set at 41.5.

Djokovic vs. Zverev preview

Calvert knows Djokovic has a history of playing up injury issues, and the 17-time Grand Slam winner appeared to be getting around the court well against Raonic. He has beaten Zverev in four straight matchups, including the ATP Cup meeting, which he closed out with a 7-5 third-set win. The 33-year-old's win against Raonic was his 300th Grand Slam match victory.

Djokovic has uncharacteristically struggled to break serve so far in Melbourne, winning just 22.8 percent of his return games. He averages more than 33 percent in his past 50 Grand Slam matches on hard outdoor courts, and his career average is more than 32. Djokovic has one of the best return games in the history of the sport and can neutralize Zverev's power.

Zverev, on the other hand, made the semifinals in Australia a year ago and played tough against Djokovic in the match on this same surface in the ATP Cup. He has beaten Djokovic twice in seven tries and has held serve 94 percent of the time in Melbourne so far. The German is the world's seventh-ranked player and has a powerful serve that will test Djokovic's return prowess.

Djokovic's injury could play a factor, and the Serb said he might withdraw if it were any other event. Zverev hit 44 winners, including 15 aces, in his victory against Lajovic and is equally comfortable playing offense or defense. The 23-year-old lost in the U.S. Open final to Dominic Thiem in September after being up two sets, so he is motivated to keep it rolling in Melbourne.

How to make Djokovic vs. Zverev picks

