Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will face off in the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals. Medvedev, the No. 4 seed, advanced with a straight-set victory over Mackenzie McDonald on Monday. Rublev, the No. 7 seed, played the very next match and topped Casper Ruud. Rublev's victory came via retirement, though he led after winning the first two sets 6-2, 7-6. Medvedev is 3-0 in ATP meetings between the two players.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Medvedev as the -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100), while Rublev is listed the underdog at +210 (risk $100 to win $210). There are a variety of additional Medvedev vs. Rublev picks on the board as well like total match games, with the over-under set at 39.5.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev preview

For one of these players, the quarterfinal will be their first loss of 2021. Both enter with identical 8-0 marks this year and, by proxy, each is playing at a high level. The winner will face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Rafael Nadal in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals and, in addition to being countrymen, Medvedev and Rublev are teammates for the ATP Cup.

Medvedev is known for his incredible consistency and lack of weaknesses, often making the game look easy. He enters on an 18-match winning streak, 10 of which have come against players ranked in the top 10 of the ATP. Amid his strengths is a stellar ability to break service, with Medvedev breaking his opponent at a clip of 38.1 percent in the Australian Open 2021.

Rublev, who enters as the underdog, will look for his first win over Medvedev. He has been stellar in service, holding serve on 93.4 percent of occasions. He is also known for his tenacity and ferocious play, providing an interesting and entertaining contrast with the stoic Medvedev.

