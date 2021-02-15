Second-seeded Rafael Nadal said his back is gradually feeling better, but he will need to be in top form Tuesday when he faces young Greek star and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals. Nadal is gunning for his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title and he cruised past Fabio Fognini in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round. Tsitsipas is looking for his first Grand Slam title, and the 22-year-old is rested after Matteo Berrettini pulled out of their matchup with an injury.

Rafael Nadal vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Calvert is well-versed in the skill and tenacity of Nadal and knows the Spaniard is always fired up for the major events. Nadal said his back is allowing him to increase practice time, and he has beaten Tsitsipas six times in seven tries. He cruised to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 victory against the Greek youngster in the semifinal in Melbourne in 2019 and he motivated to get his 21st title.

Nadal remains one of the best at breaking serve, and he broke Fognini twice in the third set to close out Monday's match. He leads the ATP Tour in return games won at more than 35 percent and has converted just shy of 47 percent of break points over the past 52 weeks. His devastating forehand forces opponents to deal with heavy topspin and make plays from tough angles.

Tsitsipas ranks fifth in the world, the highest ranking for a Greek player in tennis history. He has five career titles and has made 10 finals since he turned pro in 2016. He has lost just two sets in his first five matches of 2021, both in the five-set, third-round victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas used an aggressive style to beat Nadal on clay at the Madrid Open in 2019. That could put pressure on the Spaniard's ailing back and force him to make some unforced errors.

How to make Tsitsipas vs. Nadal picks

