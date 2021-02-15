Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka faces a tricky opponent in Monday's 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals when she matches up with Taiwanese veteran Su-Wei Hsieh at 8:30 p.m. ET. Osaka won this event in 2019 for her third major title and has had a tough road to these quarterfinals, including a matchup with former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round. Hsieh is making her Australian Open quarterfinals debut at age 35, but her unconventional game could disrupt the power approach of Osaka.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other spot-on calls.

Before the women's singles final in the most recent Grand Slam, the French Open, Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts as the 19-year-old beat Simona Halep for her first title.

Naomi Osaka vs. Su-Wei Hsieh preview

Mair has been impressed with the gauntlet Osaka has run through to get here. The Japanese-American star fought off two match points to get past Muguruza in the fourth round and showed a lot of grit when it was needed. She has won 18 straight matches, including her U.S. Open title in September, and won here in 2019 for her third Grand Slam title.

Osaka is the world's third-ranked player, has won six tournaments and rose to No. 1 in the world in 2019. Her power and all-around talent could overwhelm the unconventional Hsieh, who is making her first appearance in a major quarterfinal. She plays an aggressive style and features a serve that can hit 125 mph.

Hsieh is the oldest player to make her quarterfinal major debut and plays an unusual style that includes two-handed shots off both sides. This approach could fluster the third-seeded Osaka, who has beaten Hsieh four times in five tries, but only once in two sets. "I'm not really looking forward to it," Osaka told reporters of the matchup. "She's gonna be really tough."

Hsieh took down Marketa Vondrousova in her fourth-round match, and her crafty style led Vondrousova into 31 unforced errors. Hsieh also beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round, and she has been a late bloomer. Hsieh hadn't won a match against a top-10 opponent until 2017 but has seven wins against such players since then.

How to make Osaka vs. Hsieh picks

