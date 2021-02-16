The 2021 Australian Open is in its stretch run, with every match taking on increased importance. In the women's quarterfinal, No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will try to become the first homegrown player to win the event in more than four decades. Barty is opposed by No. 25 seed Karolina Muchova, who pulled off two upsets on her way to the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals. Muchova's most recent win was a victory over No. 18 seed Elise Mertens.

Barty vs. Muchova is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. on Tuesday The latest Barty vs. Muchova odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Barty as the -500 favorite, while Muchova is a +350 underdog. There are a variety of other Barty vs. Muchova picks on the board as well like total match games, with the over-under set at 20.5.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other spot-on calls.

Before the women's singles final in the most recent Grand Slam, the French Open, Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts, as the 19-year-old beat Simona Halep for her first title.

Barty vs. Muchova preview

At the age of 24, Barty is No. 1 in the world and playing in her own backyard. Though Barty is reportedly dealing with a left thigh issue that prompted a withdrawal from the doubles tournament, she cruised past Shelby Rogers in straight sets to advance. Barty is well-renowned for her second serve, operating with high efficiency despite her lack of explosive power. She has an elite backhand slice and a strong net game.

Muchova is also playing extremely well, winning every set during the tournament. Serving is Muchova's strength, and while Barty is a talented opponent, the No. 1 player has struggled in big moments recently, including her semifinal loss in 2020.

Barty is 19-1 in her last 20 matches held in Australia. In the first four matches of the Australian Open 2021, she lost only 20 games. As such, Muchova has a significant challenge ahead of her, but she showed resilience against Mertens. That experience could come in handy against a top-seeded opponent.

How to make Barty vs. Muchova picks

