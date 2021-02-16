It will be an all-American affair when Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula meet in the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The 22nd-seeded Brady made her first splash when she reached the fourth round in Melbourne as a qualifier in 2017, and she also made the semifinals here two years ago. The unseeded Pegula is the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula and is in a major quarterfinal for the first time.

The latest Brady vs. Pegula odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Brady as the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100), while Pegula is getting +190 as the underdog (risk $100 to win $190). There are numerous other Brady vs. Pegula picks you can make, including a +110 play on Brady to win it in two sets or +470 for Pegula to take it in three.

Before you make your 2021 Australian Open women's quarterfinals picks, you need to check out the 2021 Australian Open predictions from famed tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other spot-on calls.

Before the women's singles final in the most recent Grand Slam, the French Open, Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts, as the 19-year-old beat Simona Halep for her first title.

Now, Mair has broken down the latest 2021 Australian Open women's quarterfinals odds and released his coveted best bets for Pegula vs. Brady. He's sharing all his picks and analysis right here.

Brady vs. Pegula preview

Mair knows that Brady has one of the biggest serves in the women's game, and she has had a relatively easy run in Melbourne so far. She has not lost a set and cruised to a 6-1, 7-5 victory against Donna Vekic on Monday. She lost 7-6, 6-4 in the only previous matchup against Pegula, but that came a week after her only career victory, so she should be more focused this time.

This is the 25-year-old's second quarterfinal in her past three majors after she reached the semis at the U.S. Open in September. She has a serve that clocks in as high as 114 mph and has 27 aces and just seven double faults in her five matches this year. Her forehand is her most effective weapon, and she plays it with accuracy to produce winners.

Pegula, on the other hand, is in the midst of a storybook run, and her familiarity with Brady could make her first quarterfinal a little easier. They have been exclusive practice partners since arriving in Australia and paired up in doubles at the Billie Jean King Cup in 2019. She has one career victory, at the 2019 Washington Open, and beat Brady in their only previous matchup.

Pegula came in with three match wins at major tournaments, but she has gotten past two-time Australian champion Victoria Azarenka and 2011 U.S. Open champ Sam Stosur. She notched her first top-10 victory in the fourth round, beating fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

How to make Brady vs. Pegula picks

Is Brady powerful enough to stop Pegula's storybook run? Mair has released confident picks on the winner, as well as advice on game handicap and set betting. Be sure to see Mair's picks and analysis before making your Australian Open 2021 picks for the women's quarterfinals.

Who wins Pegula vs. Brady in the 2021 Australian Open women's singles quarterfinal? And what pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for Brady vs. Pegula, all from the acclaimed expert who hit big in the last Grand Slam women's final.