Serena Williams has her sights set on history, but first the 10th-seeded American will have to get through second-seeded Simona Halep in the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals. Williams is chasing her record-tying 24th Grand Slam women's singles title, but Halep denied her the opportunity to win it in the 2019 Wimbledon final. Williams' last Grand Slam victory was at this event in 2017, but she has the experience and power to match up well with the energetic Halep, who has been inconsistent but is ranked second in the world.

The latest Williams vs. Halep odds list the former as the -137 favorite (risk $137 to win $100) to win the match outright. Halep is going off as a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). There are a variety of other Williams vs. Halep picks you can make, including a +200 play on Williams to win it in two sets and +105 on Halep to win the first set. Before you make your 2021 Australian Open women's quarterfinals picks, you need to check out the 2021 Australian Open predictions from famed tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, among others.

Prior to the women's final in the most recent Grand Slam, the French Open, Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) in straight sets (+140) and was right on both counts. Anyone who has followed his lead is up huge.

Now, Mair has been digging deep into the latest Australian Open 2021 odds and has released his coveted best bets. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep preview

Mair is well-acquainted with the immense talent Williams has displayed for more than 25 years. The 39-year-old has won 73 events since turning pro in 1995 and held the No. 1 ranking for 319 total weeks, ranking third all-time in the Open era. She has won nine of the 11 matchups against Halep and her powerful serve has overwhelmed the Romanian's energetic approach.

The courts in Melbourne favor attacking players, and Williams should be able to maintain the high level of play required against Halep. The 2019 Wimbledon matchup was the last meeting between them. They also faced off in the Australian Open quarterfinal that season, with Williams fighting to a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory. The 39-year-old Williams has won more than 85 percent of her career matches.

The tennis expert also knows Halep's style can wear opponents down. The Romanian has the speed to cover the whole court and counterstrike against attacking players. She played a nearly perfect match the last time these two met, with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory at Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title. Her style, combined with her opponent's aggressive play, could lead Williams into unforced errors.

Halep comes in with confidence after rallying to beat Iga Swiatek, who had won nine straight Grand Slam matches. Halep's 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory avenged her loss to the eventual French Open champion in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and gave her 100 Grand Slam victories. After 10 unforced errors in the first set, she had just three in the second and four in the third.

How to make Williams vs. Halep picks

Is Williams' experience and consistency enough to get past the world No. 2? The tennis guru has released confident picks on the outright winner, as well as advice on how long this quarterfinal match lasts. Be sure to see Mair's picks and analysis before making your Australian Open 2021 picks for the women's quarterfinals.

Who wins Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep? And what pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for Williams and Halep, all from the acclaimed expert who hit it big in the last grand slam women's final.