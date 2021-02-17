World No. 1 Novak Djokovic can add to his record number of Australian Open final appearances when he takes on unseeded Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals. The 33-year-old Serb has made the Australian Open final a record eight times, one more than Roger Federer. Djokovic, who rallied for a four-set win over No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, can reach his ninth final with a win over the 27-year-old Karatsev, who already has knocked off three seeded players in Melbourne.

Djokovic-Karatsev starts at 3:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as a -1400 favorite in the latest Djokovic vs. Karatsev odds, while Karatsev is going off at +700. There are a variety of other Karatsev vs. Djokovic prop bets on the board like total games, with the over-under set at 33.5. Before making any Djokovic vs. Karatsev picks, be sure to see the 2021 Australian Open predictions from famed tennis handicapper Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by someone other than Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1. And on Tuesday Calvert nailed his two bets in the quarterfinal between Djokovic and Alexander Zverev: first set tiebreak (+180) and Over 41.5 total games (+115). Anyone following his picks is way up.

Now, Calvert has scrutinized the latest Australian Open 2021 odds and released his coveted best bet for Karatsev vs. Djokovic. He's sharing his analysis at SportsLine.

Novak Djokovic vs. Aslan Karatsev preview

Djokovic owns 17 grand slam titles, which ranks third behind co-leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 apiece. Eight of the Joker's 17 titles have come in Melbourne, which is two more than anyone else. Meanwhile, Karatsev is making his grand slam debut.

Djokovic owns an 80-5 record in the Australian Open, and his 94.1 winning percentage is his best at any of the four slams. He is coming off arguably his best performance of this year's tournament. After dropping the first set to Zverev in a tiebreak, Djokovic rallied for a 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 victory over the seventh-ranked player in the world.

While Djokovic's journey to the final four was expected, Karatsev's was not. Ranked No. 114 in the world, Karatsev needed to win three matches to qualify for the Australian Open. Once in the 2021 Australian Open bracket, he has been impressive, winning his first three matches in straight sets, including an upset of eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman in the third round. Karatsev pulled off another shocker in the fourth round, rallying from two sets down to upset No. 20 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In the quarterfinals, Karatsev benefited from a back injury to No. 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov to win in four sets. With the win, he became the first male player in the Open era to make a slam semifinal in his maiden appearance.

How to make Djokovic vs. Karatsev picks

Calvert has analyzed the match and released a confident pick that would pay more than 4-1. Be sure to see Calvert's analysis before locking in your Australian Open 2021 picks for the men's semifinals.

Who wins Karatsev vs. Djokovic? And which prop could lead to a huge return? Visit SportsLine now to see Calvert's best bets for Karatsev vs. Djokovic, all from the famed tennis handicapper who called Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1.

