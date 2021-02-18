A spot in the 2021 Australian Open finals will be on the line when Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas collide at Melbourne Park. Medvedev, 25, has reached only one other grand slam final, losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open. Tsitsipas, 22, is looking for his first grand slam final. The winner of Friday's match will face Novak Djokovic for the title.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Seeded No. 4, Medvedev enters the 2021 Australian Open semifinals on a roll. He has won 19 straight matches, including nine consecutive matches in 2021. He has mostly cruised through his draw to reach the final four, dropping just two sets. Both of those came when he was up two sets on Filip Krajinovic in the third round.

In his five matches in Melbourne, he has converted 30 of 53 break points, while his 56.6 conversion rate is the best of the eight players who reached the quarterfinals. He also has won 79.6 percent of his first-serve points, which ranks eighth in the entire 2021 Australian Open bracket.

On Friday, he'll meet the dangerous Tsitsipas, who reached the semifinals after pulling off a stunning quarterfinal upset over Nadal. In that match, Tsitsipas dropped the first two sets but rallied for a five-set win. It was just the second time that Nadal had lost a match in a grand slam after winning the first two sets.

So far in Melbourne, Tsitsipas has ridden a devastating serve. He has won 204 of 250 first serve points, and his 81.6 percent conversion rate ranks fourth among all players in the field. He also has won 99 of 155 second serve points, and his 63.9 percent conversion rate is the best of any player who advanced at least three rounds.

