American Jennifer Brady will try to reach her first career grand slam final when she takes on Karolina Muchova in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals. Seeded No. 22, the 25-year-old Brady is in the midst of her best tennis. In last year's U.S. Open, she reached her first career grand slam semifinal. In Melbourne, she'll meet the 25th-seeded Muchova, who upset world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals. The match is scheduled for 11:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Brady as the -200 favorite, while Muchova is a +160 underdog. You can also pick whether Brady will cover a 3.5-game spread and how many sets the match will last, among other Brady vs. Muchova prop bets. Before making any Brady vs. Muchova picks, see the Australian Open 2021 predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other spot-on calls. Before the women's singles final in the most recent Grand Slam, the French Open, Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts as the 19-year-old beat Simona Halep for her first title.

In the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals, Mair correctly called Brady to beat Jessica Pegula in three sets, which paid a handsome +275.

Now, Mair has broken down the latest 2021 Australian Open women's semifinal odds and released his coveted best bets for Brady vs. Muchova. He's sharing his analysis here.

Brady vs. Muchova preview

While the other semifinal between Williams and Osaka features the two biggest names in women's tennis, Muchova vs. Brady features two up-and-comers. Brady spent her teen years developing her game at the Evert Academy in Florida before deciding to play college tennis at UCLA, an unconventional decision for top juniors with aspirations of playing the game professionally. While at UCLA, she helped the Bruins win the national championship before turning pro after her sophomore season.

In 2020, she enjoyed a breakthrough year. Early in the season, she earned her biggest win to date, an upset of Barty, which helped her reach No. 49 in the world rankings. Then in the U.S. Open, the 28th-seeded Brady made a stunning run to the semifinals, where she lost to Osaka, the eventual champ. Brady's semifinal berth in Melbourne marks her second straight semifinal in a hard court grand slam event.

Like Brady, Muchova is playing her best tennis. A 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, Muchova turned pro in 2013 at age 17. She enjoyed little success until 2019, when she won her only WTA event, in Seoul, and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. After starting that year ranked No. 144, she ended it ranked No. 21.

Muchova's best performance of 2020 came at the U.S. Open, where she beat Venus Williams, Anna Kalinskaya and Sorana Cirstea to reach her first round of 16. She entered the Australian Open ranked No. 27 and has knocked off three seeded players to reach her first career grand slam semifinal. In the quarterfinal match against Barty, Muchova was down a set and a break before rallying to win in three sets.

How to make Brady vs. Muchova picks

Will Brady roll through this round, or is Muchova positioned to pull off an upset? Mair has released a confident pick on the winner. Be sure to see Mair's analysis before making your Australian Open 2021 picks for the women's semifinal.

Who wins Brady vs. Muchova in the 2021 Australian Open women's singles semifinal? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for Muchova vs. Brady, all from the acclaimed expert who hit big in the last Grand Slam women's final.