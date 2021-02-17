Serena Williams can move one step closer to tying Margaret Court for the most career grand slam singles titles when she takes on Naomi Osaka in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals. The match starts at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Williams has won 23 grand slam singles titles, one shy of Court's record 24. To earn No. 24, Williams will have to knock off Osaka, the No. 3 seed in the 2021 Australian Open bracket. With world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty having been upset in the quarterfinals, the Osaka vs. Williams winner will enter the final as a formidable favorite.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls.

Before the women's singles final in the most recent Grand Slam, the French Open, Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts as the 19-year-old beat Simona Halep for her first title.

Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka preview

The match features the two biggest names in women's tennis. The 39-year-old Williams has been a fixture in the game for the past two decades. Her first grand slam singles title came in the 1999 U.S. Open, while her most recent one came in the 2017 Australian Open. Since that last grand slam, Williams has given birth to a daughter, returned to the game, and reached four grand slam finals without winning one.

She has navigated a difficult draw to reach the 2021 Australian Open semifinals. After cruising through her first three matches in straight sets, Williams dispatched No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. In the quarterfinals, she knocked off second-seeded Halep, 6-3, 6-3, in a match that was closer than the final score suggests.

In the 2021 Australian Open semifinals, Williams will meet Osaka, a player whose game most closely resembles Williams' more than any other player. The former No. 1 player in the world, Osaka owns a big serve, footspeed, and a power game that is capable of dominating opponents. That game has earned her two U.S. Open titles and one Australian Open crown.

In five matches so far in Melbourne, Osaka has demonstrated near flawless form. She has dropped only one set in the tournament and is coming off a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over the unconventional Su-Wei Hsieh in the quarterfinals. On Wednesday, she will meet Williams for the fourth time; Osaka leads the series 2-1.

How to make Osaka vs. Williams picks

