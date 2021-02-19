Five months after their epic three-set slugfest in the U.S. Open semifinals, Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady will collide again, this time in the 2021 Australian Open finals. Formerly the No. 1 player in the world, Osaka outlasted Brady, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, in New York last September en route to her third career grand slam title. On Saturday, she'll reunite with Brady, who's looking to win her first major.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open.

Before the women's singles final in the most recent Grand Slam, the French Open, Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts as the 19-year-old beat Simona Halep for her first title. And earlier this week Mair correctly called Osaka to beat Serena Williams (-150).

Naomi Osaka vs. Jennifer Brady preview

The Japan-born Osaka enters the Australian Open finals 2021 on a roll. The 23-year-old is on a career-best 20-match winning streak. Nine of those victories have been over players ranked in the top 30 in the world, including three wins in Melbourne over top-30 players.

She is coming off a dominant performance over Williams. In the semifinal, Osaka won 85.2 percent of her first serve points and converted on all four of her break point opportunities to beat the 23-time grand slam champion in straight sets. Osaka's play was so ruthless that Williams was visibly frustrated throughout the second set.

On Saturday, she'll face Brady, who will be making her first appearance in a grand slam final. The former UCLA star is the first former women's college player to reach a major final since Kathy Jordan in 1983.

The 25-year-old Floridian has ridden a big serve and devastating forehand Down Under. She has hit 32 aces in six matches in Melbourne, which ranks third behind Osaka and Williams. Brady also has won 77.2 percent of her first serve points, which ranks fifth in the 128-player field.

How to make Brady vs. Osaka picks

