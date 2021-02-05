The first grand slam tournament of the year will finally get underway when the 2021 Australian Open kicks off Monday at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.The event marks a return to normalcy for the 128-player women's field, many of whom have played sparingly or been idle since the conclusion of the French Open in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. The most riveting storyline involves American Serena Williams, who is bidding to make history by winning a record-tying 24th women's grand slam singles title. Williams already has won the Australian Open seven times, and an eighth championship would match Aussie legend Margaret Court for the all-time mark for grand slam singles titles.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Williams at +900 in the latest 2021 Australian Open odds to capture her first grand slam title since winning in Melbourne in 2017. Naomi Osaka (+500) is the betting favorite, followed by world No. 1 and hometown favorite Ashleigh Barty (+650), Aryna Sabalenka (+900) and Williams. Before making any 2021 Australian Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, he hit a daily double of sorts in the last grand slam at the French Open. Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open.

One shocker: Mair is discounting betting favorite and No. 3 seed Osaka, citing a bottom-heavy draw. The Japanese standout has a grand slam title on her resume in each of the last three years, winning a pair of U.S. Open titles in 2018 and 2020 sandwiched around a victory in Melbourne in 2019.

Osaka is in fine form, advancing to the semifinals of the Gippsland Trophy, a warm-up event leading up to the Australian Open. However, she is among nine major champions in her half of the draw and is in a quarter that features 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu and 2016 Australian Open winner Angelique Kerber.

