Tennis fans are in for a treat, as Coco Gauff and Venus Williams are scheduled to team up in doubles at the French Open. The 17-year-old and 40-year-old duo were an unexpected addition to the doubles tournament in Paris.

The news of their entry was announced on Sunday.

They will hit the court together for their first match on Wednesday, June 2 and will face No. 13 seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the first round. This is the first time they will be teammates in a Grand Slam tournament.

While they have not been teammates, they have faced each other on the Grand Slam stage, with Gauff beating Williams twice. The young tennis star defeated the veteran in 2019 at Wimbledon and at the 2020 Australian Open.

Williams has doubles experience, with 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister, Serena Williams. Venus also has seven major singles titles.

In 2020 and 2021 at the Australian, Gauff made it to the doubles quarterfinals with her partner Caty McNally.

At this year's French Open, Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens are the No. 1 seeds. The French Open began on May 30 and will conclude on June 13.