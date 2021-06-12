No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic faces No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's final of the 2021 French Open. The match is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Roland Garros. Djokovic advanced with a thrilling win over Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. Tsitsipas outlasted Alexander Zverev in five sets to reach this point.

Top Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas predictions

Djokovic put on a show by defeating Nadal in the semifinals. He gave Nadal just his third career loss at the French Open, and Djokovic is the only man to beat him twice. With the semifinal win, Djokovic reached his 29th Grand Slam final, and he is 18-10 in these situations.

The No. 1 player in the world also leads the head-to-head by a 5-2 margin against Tsitsipas, and he is undefeated against this opponent on clay. In two recent meetings, Djokovic's return game sparked his success, with Tsitsipas winning only 58 percent of points on his first serve.

Tsitsipas, however, was extremely impressive in surviving the semifinals. He double-faulted to fall behind 0-40 in the opening game of the fifth set and, considering he lost the previous two sets, Tsitsipas could have folded. Instead, he won five straight points and zoomed to a memorable win.

Tsitsipas has reached at least the semifinals in three consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, and the 22-year-old from Greece made history as the youngest player to reach the men's final since 2008. His recent form speaks for itself, with ATP-leading marks in total match wins (39) and wins on clay (22) during the 2021 season. His massive serve is a potential X-factor, and Tsitsipas has flashed considerable power with his groundstrokes during the tournament.

