The No. 1 men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, faces an intriguing challenge in the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open. Djokovic, who is also the No. 1 seed in the field, will face No. 9 seed Matteo Berrettini with a berth in the semifinals on the line The match is set for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Roland Garros. While nothing is assured, the winner is on track to face pre-tournament favorite Rafael Nadal in the next round.

Djokovic is a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Berrettini odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Berrettini getting +325 (risk $100 to win $325) as the underdog. William Hill set the over-under for total games at 35.5, with Djokovic favored by 5.5 games. Before making any 2021 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the renowned handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Djokovic is the favorite by any definition, but Berrettini should be up for the challenge. He is holding serve at a 90 percent clip in the tournament, taking advantage of dryer conditions and playing above his normal baseline on clay.

Berrettini is also breaking serve on 24 percent of occasions, and he boasts a tremendous forehand. Beyond that, Djokovic has been more vulnerable than usual in the recent past, including a loss to Aslan Karatsev in Belgrade.

Still, Djokovic has reached at least the quarterfinals in 15 of 17 appearances in the French Open. He lost a pair of tiebreakers to fall down 0-2 in the fourth round, but Djokovic won 16 of 17 games before 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti retired on Monday. Djokovic is also breaking serve on 43 percent of occasions, and his return game will be pivotal against Berrettini. He also won the only previous meeting in dominant fashion, with Berrettini winning only three total games during a 2019 matchup.

