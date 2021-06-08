By the end of Wednesday, the men's semifinals will be set for the 2021 French Open. One quarterfinal match features No. 3 Rafael Nadal, the betting favorite in the opening 2021 French Open odds, against No. 10 seed Diego Schwartzman. Roland Garros will host the match with a projected start time of 9 a.m. ET. The winner will face the victor of a match between No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 9 seed Matteo Berrettini.

Nadal is a -2500 favorite (risk $2500 to win $100) in the latest Nadal vs. Schwartzman odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Schwartzman getting +1000 (risk $100 to win $1000) as the underdog. William Hill set the over-under for total games at 28.5, with Nadal favored by 9.5 games. Before making any 2021 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Nadal and Schwartzman will face off in a rematch of the 2020 French Open semifinals. Nadal was victorious in that match on the way to winning his 13th French Open championship. However, Schwartzman defeated Nadal on a clay surface in Rome last year, potentially providing confidence as a long shot in this match.

Nadal enters the quarterfinals having won his first four matches in straight sets. He did face a mild challenge early in the fourth round, though, trailing Jannik Sinner in the first set. Schwartzman faced struggles prior to the French Open, but he has seemingly found his stride.

Taking advantage of a favorable draw, Schwartzman has leaned on a strong game. While Nadal has won comfortably in all four of his matches, Schwartzman can take solace that the No. 3 seed has not been as dominant on a point-by-point basis as he has at times in the past.

