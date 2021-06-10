The 2021 French Open is nearing its final stages. However, the most anticipated match of the men's 2021 French Open bracket arrives on Friday when Rafael Nadal takes on Novak Djokovic in a men's semifinal matchup. Nadal entered as the pre-tournament favorite, while Djokovic is the No. 1 player in the world. The match is set to begin at 11:30 am ET at Roland Garros.

Nadal is a -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100) in the latest Nadal vs. Djokovic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Djokovic getting +210 (risk $100 to win $210) as the underdog. William Hill set the over-under for total games at 36.5, with Nadal favored by 5.5 games in the latest 2021 French Open odds. Before making any 2021 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the renowned handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, Calvert has locked in on the 2021 French Open men's semifinal matchup featuring Nadal vs. Djokovic and revealed his best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic predictions

Nadal is the "King of Clay" and he has been dominant at Roland Garros. He is aiming for this 14th tournament title and 21st Grand Slam win overall, with a 105-2 all-time record at the French Open. Nadal did lose a set to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals, but that was his first set loss at the French Open since 2019.

Nadal won 35 consecutive sets and will look to continue his dominance in the semifinal. While Djokovic is a formidable opponent, there is widespread familiarity between the two players.

Djokovick, the No. 1 player in the world, has more career wins (29) than losses (28) against Nadal. He won the first three matches at the 2021 French Open in straight sets, showcasing his dominance, and Djokovic then showed his resilience in coming back from an 0-2 deficit in the fourth round.

His first serve will be key against Nadal, and Djokovic may have an edge if he can guide it and find control in his drop shots. Nadal has scuffled with his serve at times in the event, which could also open the door for the upset. Nadal undoubtedly has the edge on clay, but Djokovic has been better lately, winning four of the last 10 matches against Nadal on the dirt.

How to make Djokovic vs. Nadal picks

In addition to the winner, Calvert has released other strong best bets, including one that returns around 3-1. Be sure to see Calvert's picks and analysis before locking in your French Open picks 2021 for the men's semifinals.

Who wins Djokovic vs. Nadal in the French Open 2021 men's semifinal? And what other pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's best bets, all from the tennis handicapper who has a track record of bringing huge returns.