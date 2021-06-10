The 2021 French Open is reaching its climax with the men's semifinal matchups set take place on Friday. In one of the matches, No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev at 8:50 a.m. ET in what should be one of the more entertaining battles you will find in the 2021 French Open bracket. Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals, while Tsitsipas knocked off No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. The match is set to take place at Roland Garros, with the winner advancing to Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Tsitsipas vs. Zverev odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Zverev getting +175 (risk $100 to win $190) as the underdog. William Hill set the over-under for total games at 37.5, with Tsitsipas favored by 4.5 games. Before making any 2021 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the renowned handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, Calvert has locked in on the 2021 French Open men's semifinal matchup featuring Zverev vs. Tsitsipas and revealed his best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top Tsitsipas vs. Zverev predictions

Tsitsipas and Zverev may not be household names on the order of Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, but each are very strong players. Tsitsipas holds the head-to-head advantage, winning five of the seven all-time matches between the two, but they have never met at a Grand Slam.

Zverev did win their last match in 2021, though it came on a hard court surface. Tsitsipas is 1-0 lifetime against Zverev on clay, and the 22-year-old is enjoying a tremendous overall season, leading the ATP Race to Turin rankings and boasting a 21-3 overall mark on clay.

Tsitsipas has a 59 percent second serve rate on clay this season, giving him a potential advantage in this matchup, and he has converted 48 percent of break chances against Zverev in previous matchups. However, this may be a different challenge, with Zverev open in discussing his new, patient approach to alleviate pressure and perform consistently.

Zverev has been more aggressive at Roland Garros, dictating by coming to the net, and he has won 13 straight matches. Zverev has a strong hold/break total of 119 on clay this season, and the 24-year-old owns a Masters 1000 title on the surface earlier in 2021.

How to make Zverev vs. Tsitsipas picks

In addition to the winner, Calvert has released other strong best bets, including one that returns almost 3-1. Be sure to see Calvert's picks and analysis before locking in your French Open picks 2021 for the men's semifinals.

Who wins Tsitsipas vs. Zverev in the French Open 2021 men's semifinal? And what other pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's best bets for Tsitsipas vs. Zverev, all from the tennis handicapper who's made some huge calls in men's tennis.