Rafael Nadal's dominance at Roland Garros is legendary. The 34-year-old became the first player, male or female, to win 100 matches at Roland Garros and is an eye-opening 100-2 at the venue. Beyond that, Nadal has 13 French Open titles. He will aim for a 14th when the 2021 French Open convenes on May 24. William Hill Sportsbook unsurprisingly installs Nadal as the betting favorite at -120 in the French Open odds 2021.

While Nadal is in the driver's seat, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem are both listed at +600 in the 2021 French Open odds, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is +300 to emerge victorious from the 2021 French Open bracket. Before you make any 2021 French Open picks for the men's champion, you need to see who Sean Calvert is backing.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Top 2021 French Open predictions

There is plenty of debate about Nadal's value as the favorite, but Calvert sees no value in Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev is one of the game's top players, ranking No. 2 in the world. However, Calvert wouldn't go near Medvedev at +2500, insisting it isn't close to his real value.

Medvedev is a classic player who struggles on one particular surface: clay. Roland Garros is unique in that it exploits weaknesses for certain players and, aside from an occasional positive result, Medvedev is not strong on clay. He also doesn't like it, admitting in 2021, "There's nothing I like on clay." The +2500 number may feel appetizing for an elite player, but Calvert insists it isn't.

