The 2021 French Open is fast approaching on May 30. The 2021 edition was pushed back by a week, but normality returns to Roland Garros with plenty of anticipation. Rafael Nadal is once again the betting favorite as he looks to build on a profile that includes 13 titles in this event. Nadal is listed at -120 in the 2021 French Open odds at William Hill Sportsbook. It isn't often that a player enters an event with better than even odds, but Nadal is 100-2 in the French Open and utterly dominant.

Elsewhere in the 2021 French Open bracket, Novak Djokovic (+300), Dominic Thiem (+600) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (+600) occupy the next tier of contenders, according to oddsmakers. Before you make any 2021 French Open picks for the men's champion, you need to see who Sean Calvert is backing.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Now, Calvert has scrutinized the latest French Open 2021 field and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2021 French Open predictions

There is plenty of debate about Nadal's value as the favorite, but Calvert sees no value in Daniil Medvedev. With a clear favorite in Nadal and other prominent names at the top of the French Open 2021 odds, it might be tempting to settle on Daniil Medvedev as an attractive long shot. After all, he is the No. 2 player in the world and +2500 to win the French Open. With that said, Calvert has no interest in backing him and, in fact, he is fading him with purpose.

Medvedev struggles mightily on clay and, according to Calvert, should be listed with a much higher price in this particular event. This is an example of the market taking advantage of the name recognition that a top-ranked player might have. Calvert goes as far as to say that Medvedev has "only a slightly better chance than I have of winning the French Open."

How to make 2021 French Open picks

Calvert loves several long shots, including one who would pay out in a big way. He is "peaking at the right time after having missed much of the early season due to injury," Calvert said. He's sharing who it is, and all of his picks, here.

So who wins the 2021 French Open? And what enormous long shot could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's bets for the 2021 French Open, all from the renowned tennis expert who called Wawrinka winning the Australian Open at 60-1.

