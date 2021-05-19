Though the tournament was pushed back one week from its original timeslot, the 2021 French Open will get underway on May 24. Roland Garros will host one of the sport's signature events and Rafael Nadal is at the forefront. Nadal has won the French Open 13 times and is the betting favorite to claim another title in 2021. William Hill Sportsbook lists Nadal at -120 in the latest 2021 French Open odds.

Nadal sports an impressive 100-2 overall record in the French Open, illustrating the uphill battle the rest of the 2021 French Open bracket could face. After Nadal, Novak Djokovic is +300 as the No. 2 French Open 2021 favorite and top-ranked player in the world. Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas both enter with +600 odds. Before you make any 2021 French Open picks for the men's champion, you need to see who Sean Calvert is backing.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Now, Calvert has scrutinized the latest French Open 2021 field and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2021 French Open predictions

There is plenty of debate about Nadal's value as the favorite, but Calvert sees no value in Daniil Medvedev. He is a strong all-around player, as evidenced by his No. 2 world ranking. In fact, he reached the semifinals of a Masters 1000 event on clay in 2019 and is still among the top players in the betting odds at +2500. However, Calvert is fading him and doing so aggressively.

Calvert indicates that Medvedev has "only a slightly better chance than I have of winning the French Open." The draw could swing mildly in Medvedev's favor, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome his deficiencies on this surface. Seeing a top-ranked player at +2500 could be enticing on its face, but not in this situation.

How to make 2021 French Open picks

Calvert loves several long shots, including one who would pay out in a big way. He is "peaking at the right time after having missed much of the early season due to injury," Calvert said. He's sharing who it is, and all of his picks, here.

So who wins the 2021 French Open? And what enormous long shot could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's bets for the 2021 French Open, all from the renowned tennis expert who called Wawrinka winning the Australian Open at 60-1.

