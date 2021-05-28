The 2021 French Open gets underway on Sunday, and few athletes have dominated an event the way Rafael Nadal has this one. Nadal has won the French Open an astounding 13 times as part of a Hall of Fame resume that includes 20 Grand Slam titles, and is set to go yet again at Roland Garros. The 34-year-old Nadal will be the four-time defending champion at the French Open 2021, though he will face a stellar 2021 French Open bracket trying to knock him off the throne.

Nadal is the favorite to win at -120 (risk $120 to win $100) in the 2021 French Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other top 2021 French Open contenders include Novak Djokovic (+350), Stefanos Tsitsipas (+600) and Dominic Thiem (+800). Before locking in any 2021 French Open picks for the men's champion, you need to see who SportsLine's Sean Calvert is backing.

One piece of 2021 French Open betting advice from Calvert: Even though he is ranked second in the world, Calvert says to fade the 25-year-old Russian despite him being one of the top-10 favorites at +4000. Even though Medvedev ascended to his career-high ranking three months ago, he has struggled mightily in Paris.

A 10-time ATP Tour winner and a finalist at both the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open, Medvedev has barely gotten a taste of French Open tennis before being bounced. Medvedev has endured first-round oustings in the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 French Opens, showing a clear distaste for the long rallies and funky bounces off the crushed brick surface.

Medvedev opened as a +2500 long shot, and has seen his odds get even longer as the tournament draws near. Calvert told SportsLine there's hardly any price he would take on him to win, so be sure to fade him in 2021 French Open bets.

