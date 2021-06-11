The French Open will have a new women's singles champion this year as unseeded Barbora Krejcikova takes on No. 31 seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the 2021 French Open women's final on Saturday. In Thursday's semifinals, Krejcikova stunned 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7, while Pavlyuchenkova cruised past Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3. It was the first time in either player's career that they were able to break through and reach the final of a grand slam event.

Saturday's final is set for 9 a.m. ET at Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris, France. William Hill Sportsbook lists Krejcikova as a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line, while Pavlyuchenkova is a +100 underdog in the latest Krejcikova vs. Pavlyuchenkova odds. Krejcikova, who began her grand slam career in 2014, is looking for her second singles title. Pavlyuchenkova, who played in her first singles tournament grand slam event in 2007, has 12 career titles.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Barbora Krejcikova preview

Mair has been impressed that neither Krejcikova nor Pavlyuchenkova have folded under pressure. But the bright lights of the moment will only intensify on Saturday. Krejcikova has only had to play two extra sets, the first came in the first round and the last time was on Thursday.

Krejcikova has been improving as the year has progressed, competing in several events, including the Australian Open, where she reached the second round. At the Madrid Open, she teamed up with Katerina Siniakova to win the doubles title. Last month, she won her first singles championship, beating Sorana Cirstea in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Pavlyuchenkova, meanwhile, has reached a grand slam quarterfinal seven times in her singles career, but this is the first time she has broken through to the finals. She has already dispatched three seeded foes, including third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who had the third-best odds to win the 2021 French Open at +600.

Pavlyuchenkova has outlasted three of her last four opponents in three sets, including Sabalenka, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0, in the third round and Victoria Azarenka, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, in the fourth round. Her domination of Zidansek was her first straight-set win since beating Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round. Pavlyuchenkova has dominated play by using aggressive groundstrokes and employing an all-court game.

How to make Krejcikova vs. Pavlyuchenkova picks

