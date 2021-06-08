A pair of young and talented players on the rise will clash when 17-year-old American Cori "Coco" Gauff meets 25-year-old Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open at 5 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Gauff advanced with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Sunday, while Krejcikova dispatched Sloane Stephens of the U.S., 6-2, 6-0. This is the deepest either player has advanced in a women's singles grand slam event.

Gauff has won two career titles, while Krejcikova has one. Gauff is ranked 25th in the world as of May 24, while Krejcikova has risen to No. 33.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, Mair cashed in huge at last year's French Open. He picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open.

Gauff vs. Krejcikova preview

Mair has seen how both players have elevated their play in recent weeks with both earning titles in warm-up events leading into the tournament. Last month, Gauff won the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open singles and doubles titles in Italy, teaming up with Caty McNally in the doubles event. She became the youngest player to win both a singles and doubles championship in an event since 2004.

Krejcikova has been coming on strong in 2021, competing in several events, including the Australian Open, where she reached the second round. At the Madrid Open, she teamed up with Katerina Siniakova to win the doubles title. Last month, she won her first singles championship, beating Sorana Cirstea in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The tennis expert knows Krejcikova's baseline style has been too much for her past two opponents -- Elina Svitolina and Stephens -- to overcome. Krejcikova dictated play to both, and was able to beat Stephens in a tidy 67 minutes. But he wonders how Krejcikova reacts as the tournament lights get brighter.

Gauff has risen fast through the ranks since making her ITF Women's Circuit debut in May 2018. She is known for not backing down to any opponent and is a front-foot player, who has a solid serve. Mair notes that the American dropped just four games to Jabeur, which is quite a feat, and just one game to American Jennifer Brady in the third round, before Brady retired due to injury.

