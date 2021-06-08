Twenty-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland will take on No. 17 Maria Sakkari, 25, of Greece in the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open at 6:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. No. 8 Swiatek, who won last year's tournament, advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 fourth-round victory over Marta Kostyuk. Sakkari, meanwhile, overpowered Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of a grand slam for the first time.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Swiatek as the -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) on the money line, while Sakkari is at +320 in the latest Swiatek vs. Sakkari odds. The latest 2021 French Open odds list the total number of games expected at 21.5.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, Mair cashed in huge at last year's French Open. He picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open.

Iga Swiatek vs. Maria Sakkari preview

Mair sees Swiatek as a natural-born talent, while Sakkari has reached great heights because of her hard work and competitive fire. Swiatek has been on a run of late, winning 11 matches in a row in Paris. Sakkari's lone WTA Tour victory was at the 2019 Morocco Open. The furthest she had gone in a grand slam event was the fourth round in both the 2020 Australian Open and 2020 U.S. Open.

Swiatek entered the French Open as the odds-on-favorite and has done nothing to change anyone's mind. She is the ninth-ranked player in the world and has won all four matches in straight sets. With her French Open title a year ago, she became the youngest women's singles champion at the tournament since Monica Seles in 1992.

The tennis expert knows Swiatek is strong on clay and is viewed as the female counterpart to Rafael Nadal. She made her tour debut in 2019 and entered the top 50 of the rankings at age 18. During her French Open title run last year, she did not drop a set or lose more than five games in any match.

Sakkari has been red hot this season and reached the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi tournament without dropping a set. She then battled back from one set down to defeat top-seeded Kenin, before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. Sakkari followed that up with a semifinal appearance at the Grampians Trophy. She later lost in the finals of the Miami Open.

