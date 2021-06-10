The semifinals of the 2021 French Open will feature four new faces on the women's side, including 25-year-olds Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova, who meet in the second semifinal in Paris on Thursday. Sakkari stunned tournament favorite Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Krejcikova had similar success when she took on American Cori "Coco" Gauff and upset the 24th-seed 7-6, 6-3. Neither had ever advanced past the fourth round of a grand slam singles event before.

Thursday's semifinal is set for 10:15 a.m. ET at Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris, France. William Hill Sportsbook lists Sakkari as a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the money line, while Krejcikova is a +138 underdog in the Sakkari vs. Krejcikova odds. The 2021 French Open odds also list the game total at 21.5, while Sakkari is -2.5 in the game handicap. Before making any Krejcikova vs. Sakkari picks, see the 2021 French Open predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, Mair cashed in huge at last year's French Open. He picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open. Anybody who has followed him has seen some huge returns.

Now, Mair has broken down the latest 2021 French Open odds from William Hill and released a pair of best bets for this matchup. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Maria Sakkari vs. Barbora Krejcikova preview

Mair has been impressed with the way Sakkari and Krejcikova have been able to maneuver through the 2021 French Open bracket. Sakkari has only played one extra set, having needed three sets to defeat Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 in the third round. She has been aggressive and has used her strong serve to survive in the tournament.

Sakkari has been red hot on the year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi tournament without dropping a set. She then battled back from one set down to defeat top-seeded Sofia Kenin, before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. Sakkari followed that up with a semifinal appearance at the Grampians Trophy, and later lost in the finals of the Miami Open.

Like Sakkari, Krejcikova has only had to play one extra set in the French Open 2021, but that came in the first round. After falling behind 7-5 to Kristyna Pliskova, she responded by winning the next two sets, 6-4, 6-2. This will be the second meeting between Krejcikova and Sakkari this year. The two met earlier this season when Krejcikova defeated Sakkari 6-2, 7-6 in the first round at Dubai on March 7.

Krejcikova has been coming on strong, competing in several events, including the Australian Open, where she reached the second round. At the Madrid Open, she teamed up with Katerina Siniakova to win the doubles title. Last month, she won her first singles championship, beating Sorana Cirstea in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

How to make Krejcikova vs. Sakkari picks

Mair has studied this matchup from every angle and has revealed a strong play on the money line. Head to SportsLine to see what it is.

Who wins Sakkari vs. Krejcikova in the French Open 2021? Visit SportsLine right now to see Gavin Mair's best bets, all from the acclaimed expert who has owned this tournament.