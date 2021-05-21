Simona Halep, ranked third in the world, will look to improve on her quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open when she opens play on Monday, May 24, in the 2021 French Open at Paris. The 29-year-old has built an impressive resume with 22 career titles, including two grand slam singles titles, the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon championship. She also reached the finals of the 2018 Australian Open.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Halep, along with Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, as +500 favorites in the latest 2021 French Open odds. Also among the favorites in the 2021 French Open bracket are Aryna Sabalenka (+700) and Garbine Muguruza (+900). Before making any 2021 French Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, he hit a daily double of sorts in at the last French Open. Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One shocker: Mair is fading one of the favorites, Aryna Sabalenka (+700), until she can harness her power. The 23-year-old from Belarus is ranked No. 1 in doubles and is No. 4 in singles.

Sabalenka continues to improve her game and reached the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open. It was the second time in her career she advanced that far in a Grand Slam tournament. She also reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 2018. Mair notes that her best tennis is still in front of her.

"Of course new names may emerge, such as Aryna Sabalenka if she can find a way to master some control over her substantial firepower, but I believe a better chance for her to breakthrough may come at Wimbledon at the end of June," Mair told SportsLine. Mair sees other top options in the French Open 2021 bracket and isn't including Sabalenka in any of his 2021 French Open bets.

