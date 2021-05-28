Despite third-ranked Simona Halep's withdrawal due to injury, the 2021 French Open at Paris will feature some of the best women's tennis players in the world. Among them will be Ashley Barty, who won the 2019 French Open, and Iga Swiatek, who won last year's event. Action began Monday with qualifiers that will set the 2021 French Open bracket before main-draw play begins Sunday at Roland-Garros.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Swiatek as the +275 favorite (risk $100 to win $275) with Barty at +400 in the latest 2021 French Open odds. Also among the favorites are Aryna Sabalenka (+600), Garbine Muguruza (+900) and Naomi Osaka (+1400). Before making any 2021 French Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, he hit a daily double of sorts in at the last French Open. Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Mair has scrutinized the latest French Open odds 2021 and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2021 French Open women's predictions

One shocker: Mair is fading Sabalenka at +700. Although he sees a successful future, he does not see value in Sabalenka in this tournament. The 23-year-old from Belarus is ranked fourth in singles.

Sabalenka started the year on a nice run and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second time in her career she reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, matching her performance at the 2018 U.S. Open. Mair notes that she is only getting better as she matures, but he needs to see her harness her control before he is ready to back her.

"Of course new names may emerge -- such as Aryna Sabalenka if she can find a way to master some control over her substantial firepower, but I believe a better chance for her to breakthrough may come at Wimbledon at the end of June," Mair told SportsLine.

Mair sees better options for 2021 French Open bets.

How to make 2021 French Open women's picks

Mair has locked in his best bets, and they include a long shot who would bring huge returns. He's especially high on a monumental long shot who "is worthy of consideration." You need to see his picks and analysis before considering any 2021 French Open bets.

So who wins the French Open 2021? And which long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's bets for the 2021 French Open, all from the tennis expert who has called long shot winners of three grand slam women's titles since 2017.