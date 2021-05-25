A group of young and talented players will be on display when the 2021 French Open gets underway in Paris on May 30. Last year's winner, Iga Swiatek, is expected to be in the thick of the 2021 French Open bracket, as is Ashleigh Barty. Also competing in the 2021 French Open field will be Serena Williams, who needs one more grand slam victory to tie the all-time record held by Margaret Court with 24.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the favorites as Swiatek at +275 and Barty at +400 in the latest 2021 French Open odds. Third-ranked Simona Halep was forced to withdraw due to a calf injury, while Williams is +2000. Before making any 2021 French Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, he hit a daily double of sorts in at the last French Open. Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2021 French Open women's predictions

One shocker: Mair is fading one of the favorites, Aryna Sabalenka (+700), until she can harness her power. The Belarusian is a strong doubles player and has won two grand slam tournaments with partner Elise Mertens, the 2019 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open. She has reached the fourth round twice in singles play, including at this year's Australian Open.

Sabalenka, who turned pro in 2015, has 10 career titles, compiling a 251-126 singles record. She has risen to her highest ranking of her career at No. 4. She has an aggressive style of play that is high risk, high reward. She has a strong serve, but also is known to commit unforced errors.

"I believe a better chance for her to breakthrough may come at Wimbledon at the end of June," Mair told SportsLine. Mair is making other top picks and isn't including Sabalenka in any of his 2021 French Open bets.

