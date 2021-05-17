The 2021 French Open women's bracket appears to be wide open, with little separating the game's top 10 competitors. Among those expected to be in the mix is Ashleigh Barty, the 2019 French Open champion. She has ended the past two years ranked No. 1 in the world and has 11 career tournament victories. Can you trust her with your French Open 2021 bets?

William Hill Sportsbook lists three players, Barty, Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep, as the favorites at +500. Swiatek was last year's French Open champion and has two career titles. Play will get underway from Paris on Monday, May 24. Halep has 22 career victories with two career grand slam wins, including the 2018 French Open. Before making any 2021 French Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, he hit a daily double of sorts in at the last French Open. Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Mair has scrutinized the latest French Open odds 2021 and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2021 French Open women's predictions

One shocker: Mair is fading one of the favorites, Aryna Sabalenka (+700), until she can harness her power. Mair sees Sabalenka's time coming, but Paris won't be where she breaks through. He is leaving the door for her later in the year.

Sabalenka has 10 career singles titles, but has not gotten out of the fourth round in any of her grand slam appearances. Her best grand slam performance was earlier this year when she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. She does have two grand slam doubles championships, including the 2021 Australian Open, with partner Elise Mertens.

"Of course new names may emerge, such as Aryna Sabalenka if she can find a way to master control over her substantial firepower, but I believe a better chance for her to breakthrough may come at Wimbledon at the end of June," Mair told SportsLine.

Mair sees better values on the board and he isn't including Sabalenka in any of his 2021 French Open picks.

How to make 2021 French Open women's picks

Mair has locked in his best bets, and they include a long shot who would bring huge returns. He's especially high on a monumental long shot who "is worthy of consideration." You need to see his picks and analysis before considering any 2021 French Open bets.

So who wins the French Open 2021? And which long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's bets for the 2021 French Open, all from the tennis expert who has called long shot winners of three grand slam women's titles since 2017.