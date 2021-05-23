Teenager Iga Swiatek will look for a repeat performance when play opens on Monday at the 2021 French Open in Paris. Swiatek, 19, is ranked 16th in the world and earned her first career grand slam title last year at the French Open. She bowed out in the fourth round at the Australian Open earlier this year, losing in three sets to fellow contender Simona Halep.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Swiatek, Halep, and Ashleigh Barty as +500 favorites in the 2021 French Open odds. Swiatek defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in last year's championship match. Before making any 2021 French Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, he hit a daily double of sorts in at the last French Open. Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Mair has scrutinized the latest French Open odds 2021 and released his coveted best bets to win it all.

Top 2021 French Open women's predictions

One shocker: Mair is fading one of the favorites, Aryna Sabalenka (+700), until she can harness her power. Although Sabalenka continues to get stronger and has 10 career singles titles, she has yet to break through in a grand slam singles event.

Sabalenka, 23, turned pro in 2015 and has compiled a career singles record of 251-126 (.667). Her strengths include her serve and her power. At last year's French Open, she advanced to the third round. Mair notes that he sees continued improvement in her game, but that won't pay off in the 2021 French Open bracket.

"Of course new names may emerge, such as Aryna Sabalenka if she can find a way to master some control over her substantial firepower, but I believe a better chance for her to breakthrough may come at Wimbledon at the end of June," Mair told SportsLine.

Mair is making other top picks and isn't including Sabalenka in any of his 2021 French Open bets.

How to make 2021 French Open women's picks

Mair has locked in his best bets, and they include a long shot who would bring huge returns. He's especially high on a monumental long shot who "is worthy of consideration."

