Although a new wave of talented players have emerged at the top of women's tennis, they still must get past Serena Williams when play opens at the 2021 French Open in Paris on Monday, May 24. Williams, a three-time French Open champion and 23-time grand slam winner, will look to win her first grand slam title since the 2017 Australian Open. Williams needs just one more grand slam victory to tie the all-time mark held by Margaret Court.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Williams at +2000, behind several favorites, including the top three of Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep, in the latest 2021 French Open odds. Who can you trust in the 2021 French Open bracket? Before making any 2021 French Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, he hit a daily double of sorts in at the last French Open. Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Mair has scrutinized the latest French Open odds 2021 and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2021 French Open women's predictions

One shocker: Mair is fading one of the favorites, Aryna Sabalenka (+700), until she can harness her power. The Belarusian has been ranked in the top 10 in both singles and doubles, reaching as high as No. 4 in the former. Sabalenka and doubles partner Elise Mertens have two grand slam titles, winning the 2019 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open.

Sabalenka was a virtual unknown prior to 2017, before leading the Belarus Fed Cup team to a runner-up finish. She has continued that success on the WTA Tour and is on the rise. She has 10 career singles victories and is currently ranked fourth.

"I believe a better chance for her to breakthrough may come at Wimbledon at the end of June," Mair told SportsLine. Until then, Mair sees better values elsewhere in his 2021 French Open bets.

How to make 2021 French Open women's picks

Mair has locked in his best bets, and they include a long shot who would bring huge returns. He's especially high on a monumental long shot who "is worthy of consideration." You need to see his picks and analysis before considering any 2021 French Open bets.

So who wins the French Open 2021? And which long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's bets for the 2021 French Open, all from the tennis expert who has called long shot winners of three grand slam women's titles since 2017.