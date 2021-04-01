One woman will end a two-year drought without reaching a tournament final when Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari square off on Thursday in the semifinals of the 2021 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 20-year-old Andreescu has not reached a final since upsetting Serena Williams in the final of the 2019 U.S. Open. Meanwhile the 25-year-old Sakkari has endured a longer drought, having not made a final since winning in Rabat, Morocco, in May 2019. The match is set to begin no sooner than 8:30 p.m. ET.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Sakkari as a -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Sakkari vs. Andreescu odds, with Andreescu listed at -105 as the underdog. You can also pick whether Andreescu will cover the .5-game spread and how many games the match will last, among other betting options for the Miami Open 2021. Before making any Andreescu vs. Sakkari picks, be sure to see the 2021 Miami Open predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open. And before the women's singles final in the most recent grand slam, the Australian Open, he picked Osaka to win in straight sets (-162) and for the match to go under 20.5 total games (-118), and he was right on both counts.

Now, Mair has broken down the latest 2021 Miami Open women's semifinal odds and released his coveted best bets for Andreescu vs. Sakkari. He's sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Bianca Andreescu vs. Maria Sakkari preview

Seeded eighth in Miami, Andreescu seems to be playing injury-free. At the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen, she suffered a left knee injury that kept her out of action for 15 months. She returned just two months ago in the Australian Open and was knocked out in the second round by Su-Wei Hsieh. She remained in Melbourne for a minor WTA event and won three matches before losing in the semifinals.

But in South Florida she has proven to be plenty fit despite the relative lack of matches. Each of her last three matches have gone three sets. And on Wednesday night she outlasted Sara Sorribes Tormo in a two-hour, 36-minute marathon to advance to Thursday's semifinal.

Waiting for Andreescu will be Sakkari. A powerful righty from Greece, Sakkari has had an uneven start to her 2021 season. She began the year by reaching the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and in an Australian Open warmup event in Melbourne. But she lost in the first round of the Australian Open and entered Miami with an 8-5 record on the year.

However on Wednesday she pulled off the biggest upset in the women's draw, knocking off Osaka in a stunningly easy 6-0, 6-4 victory. Osaka entered the match having won 23 straight matches, the eighth longest streak since 2000, but Sakkari pounded 22 winners in the upset.

How to make Andreescu vs. Sakkari picks

Mair is leaning for the match to go over 22.5 total games, but will Andreescu reach the final or will Sakkari continue her shocking run? Mair's picks include a play on the outright winner and how many sets the match will go. Be sure to see Mair's picks and analysis before making your Miami Open 2021 picks for the women's semifinals.

Who wins Sakkari vs. Andreescu? And how many sets does the match go? Visit SportsLine now to see Mair's best bets for Andreesu vs. Sakkari, all from the acclaimed expert who hit big in the last grand slam women's final.