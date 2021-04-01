A spot in the finals will be on the line when world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty faces off against No. 5 Elina Svitolina on Thursday in the semifinals of the 2021 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. The 24-year-old Barty enters the Miami Open 2021 semifinal as the reigning champion, having won the tournament in 2019. She is coming off a three-set win over Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Barty now faces Svitolina, who defeated Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets in the quarters.

Ashleigh Barty vs. Elina Svitolina preview

Barty enters the semifinal trying to find her pre-pandemic form. Because of the pandemic, she did not play between March 2020 and late January. Since returning to the court, she has played just 14 matches, which includes four in Miami, going 12-2.

So far in South Florida, she has been pushed to the limit, as three of her four matches have gone to a deciding third set. In her first match, against Slovakian qualifier Kristina Kucova, Barty was down 5-2 in the final set and even saved a match point before advancing. She went the distance with Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 16 and then again on Tuesday in the quarterfinals against Sabalenka.

Svitolina has dominated the head-to-head series between the players. The 26-year-old from the Ukraine has won five of the six meetings, but the two haven't played since November 2019. That match was won by Barty.

Svitolina is looking to reach her first hardcourt final in 12 months. On Tuesday, she was dominant against Sevastova, the unseeded former World No. 11, hitting 19 winners. Svitolina also converted six of seven break points and won almost 70 percent of the points played on Sevastova's serve.

