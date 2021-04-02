The 2021 Miami Open continues with the men's semifinals on Friday, with intriguing matchups in both matches. No. 7 seed Roberto Bautista Agut takes on No. 21 Jannik Sinner on one side. Bautista Agut and Sinner recently met in Dubai in mid-March, with Sinner winning in three sets. Bautista Agut advanced with a surprising upset over Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday, with Sinner defeating Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called John Isner winning the 2018 Miami Open at 100-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Jannik Sinner preview

Bautista Agut is playing at a high level right now, as evidenced by the recent win over Medvedev. This is his first visit to the semifinals in Miami. He is well-regarded for his stamina and endurance on the court, and he has the experience advantage in this matchup.

Sinner will play in his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. He was referred to as a "robot" after a recent with, with a nod toward his consistency and focus. Sinner is only the eighth teenager to reach the semifinals in the Miami Open.

He has the bigger serve and more physical gifts in this match, as well as lauded anticipation and savvy. Sinner also had the edge in the last matchup, winning after three sets.

