The 2021 Miami Open continues on Friday with a pair of men's semifinal matches. The tennis action will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, with Andrey Rublev taking on Hubert Hurkacz in the nightcap. Rublev is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and he advanced with a win over Sebastian Korda on Thursday. Hurkacz, the No. 26 seed, produced an upset victory over No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday to reach the semifinals.

The match is scheduled to start at approximately 7 p.m. ET in Miami. William Hill Sportsbook lists Rublev as a -400 favorite, while Hurkacz is going off at +300 in the latest Rublev vs. Hurkacz odds.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called John Isner winning the 2018 Miami Open at 100-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls.

Andrey Rublev vs. Hubert Hurkacz preview

Rublev is the highest remaining seed in the Miami Open 2021, and he is the only player ranked in the ATP top 10 that remains in the field. The 23-year-old is also in his first Masters 1000 semifinal and operating as the overall tournament favorite. He possesses a strong serve, and has been quite successful on hard courts, posting a 15-3 record in 2021. Rublev is also potent when getting off to a fast start, winning 74 of the last 76 matches in which he claims the opening set.

Hurkacz is riding high after three straight upset wins over Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He boasts a strong serve with sound play near the net. At 6'5, he possesses quality range, and his talent is clear. Hurkacz also has the head-to-head edge in this matchup, defeating Rublev in the only previous meeting at the 2020 Rome Masters.

Calvert likes the over 22.5 total games

