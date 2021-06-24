Novak Djokovic is unequivocally one of the top men's tennis players of all-time. Beginning on Monday, June 28 at Wimbledon 2021, he will try to join even more rarified air. Djokovic has 19 Grand Slam titles and could tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer by winning No. 20 in his storied career. William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as the betting favorite to win on the men's side, with 2021 Wimbledon odds of -110.

Roger Federer is a big-name challenger in the 2021 Wimbledon bracket at +800. With Nadal not involved at Wimbledon this year, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are tied for the second-best odds at +600. Before making your men's 2021 Wimbledon picks or predictions, you need to see who tennis expert Sean Calvert is backing.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his tennis picks is way up.

Top 2021 Wimbledon men's predictions

There are big names in the mix at Wimbledon and many could be seen as appealing in the betting market. However, Roger Federer is one of Calvert's fades for the tournament. Calvert believes that Federer's current form isn't enough to bank on him. In fact, he is avoiding Federer at this price, saying he "hasn't shown anything like his old form in the matches he's played so far in 2021."

That includes a recent lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Halle, as Federer is showing a bit of his age at 39. He is aiming for a ninth Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam, so many will be cheering him on. Still, two knee surgeries in 2020 have seemingly slowed him down and Calvert is going the other way.

