Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus meets Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the 2021 Wimbledon women's singles semifinals on Thursday. Sabalenka advanced to her first ever grand slam semifinal when she defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday. Pliskova reached the 2021 Wimbledon semifinals by defeating Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2. This is the farthest Pliskova has advanced in a grand slam event since reaching the semifinals of the 2019 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolina Pliskova preview

Mair has seen how both players have navigated through the tournament and he likes what he sees. Sabalenka took charge of her quarterfinal match to win comfortably after having trouble with Elena Rybakina in the fourth round. Sabalenka has had a solid year, going 34-10 overall, including a 7-2 mark on grass. She has two wins in 2021, winning at Abu Dhabi in January and then again at Madrid in May.

Sabalenka is a relative newcomer to the women's tennis scene, but made a name for herself when she helped lead the Belarus Fed Cup team to a runner-up finish in 2017. She continued to have more success on the WTA Tour and reached four finals in 2018. She finished both 2018 and 2019 as the 11th ranked singles player in the world. She has since continued her climb up the rankings.

Pliskova has also had a solid year, although she was coming off three consecutive early tournament exits, including in the second round at the French Open. She lost in the first round at Berlin and Eastbourne leading up to Wimbledon. She has come out strong in this tournament, however, winning in straight-sets in all five of her matches.

Since 2012, Pliskova has played well on grass, compiling a 57-26 mark. She is 5-2 on grass in 2021. After five-straight second-round exits at Wimbledon from 2013 to 2017, she reached the fourth round in her next two appearances. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 tournament, Pliskova has continued her improvement and is now competing in her third grand slam semifinal.

